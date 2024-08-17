Silver drops and pearls: the combination works perfectly for a new jewelry collection by Giovanni Raspini. The small and delicate freshwater pearls are the protagonists of the Mini Drops collection, made with the traditional burnished silver used by the Tuscan Maison. The metal is shaped into bright small spheres, which form small clusters of silver that serve to set the pearls. The burnished silver clusters are used to compose a necklace, a pendant, a bracelet (all three with hammered chain inserts), a ring and a pair of earrings.
The pearls are generally white, but are sometimes proposed with a pink hue, which adds a touch of pastel color to the jewelry, as in the case of the Mini Drops pendant combined with a thin silver chain.
Mini Drops for Giovanni Raspini
