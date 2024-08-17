Pendente Mini Drops
Pendente Mini Drops

Mini Drops for Giovanni Raspini

Silver drops and pearls: the combination works perfectly for a new jewelry collection by Giovanni Raspini. The small and delicate freshwater pearls are the protagonists of the Mini Drops collection, made with the traditional burnished silver used by the Tuscan Maison. The metal is shaped into bright small spheres, which form small clusters of silver that serve to set the pearls. The burnished silver clusters are used to compose a necklace, a pendant, a bracelet (all three with hammered chain inserts), a ring and a pair of earrings.

Orecchini in argento e perle di acqua dolce
Silver and freshwater pearl earrings

The pearls are generally white, but are sometimes proposed with a pink hue, which adds a touch of pastel color to the jewelry, as in the case of the Mini Drops pendant combined with a thin silver chain.
Anello Mini Drops
Mini Drops ring

Collana in argento e perle
Silver and pearl necklace
Bracciale in argento e perle
Silver and pearl bracelet

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini con zaffiro rosa , tormalina, tanzanite, zaffiro blu
Previous Story

Kent Raible, American style

Latest from Argento