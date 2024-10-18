Silver jewelry dedicated to men is a great classic. Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group specializing in silver jewelry, has also designed jewelry specifically dedicated to the male world, as evidenced by the Men’s Fall Winter 2024 collection. As often happens for men’s jewelry, the metal is in some cases paired with leather, in this case proposed in two versions: black or in the natural color.



A recurring motif of the jewelry are small spheres, chosen by Pianegonda as a symbol of life, which act as a terminal. In some cases, as in the ring, the two spheres connected by a segment of silver, are mobile. Men’s jewelry includes rings, knitted bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

