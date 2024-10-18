Gioielli uomo Pianegonda
Men’s silver jewelry by Pianegonda

Silver jewelry dedicated to men is a great classic. Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group specializing in silver jewelry, has also designed jewelry specifically dedicated to the male world, as evidenced by the Men’s Fall Winter 2024 collection. As often happens for men’s jewelry, the metal is in some cases paired with leather, in this case proposed in two versions: black or in the natural color.

Men’s jewelry worn

A recurring motif of the jewelry are small spheres, chosen by Pianegonda as a symbol of life, which act as a terminal. In some cases, as in the ring, the two spheres connected by a segment of silver, are mobile. Men’s jewelry includes rings, knitted bracelets, earrings and necklaces.
Anello doppio giro in argento sterling 925‰ con elemento a due sfere mobile
925‰ sterling silver double-wrap ring with a mobile two-sphere element

Bracciale tre giri in pelle marrone con maglia allungata centrale e chiusura a moschettone in argento
Brown leather three-wrap bracelet with a central elongated link and a silver lobster clasp
Bracciale a maglia intrecciata in argento
Silver braided link bracelet
Anello doppio in argento sterling
Sterling silver double ring

