JJewels is a brand founded in Milan in 1974 by David Joshach, a diamond trader who founded BlueWhiteGroup, active both in the b2b gem trade and in the world of jewelry. It is a member of the Italian Diamond Exchange and collaborates with the most important gemological institutes around the world. JJewels’ production also includes the creation of unique pieces, with high jewelry that is at the top level of the category. An example is the ring with a 9.25-carat Ceylon sapphire, enamel and diamonds. Or the ring with a finely carved oval emerald surrounded by diamonds. Another ring features a large Colombian emerald of over 37 carats surrounded by diamonds.

Special jewels also stand out in the production, such as the gold bracelet with jade carved in the shape of a dragon, enamel and diamonds, probably destined to interest the Asian market. JJewels’ top pieces also feature diamonds of considerable size. A white enamel ring, for example, features an 8-carat light yellow diamond. And another ring features a cushion-cut fancy yellow diamond that weighs 27 carats.