Anello con smeraldo colombiano di 37,33 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con smeraldo colombiano di 37,33 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

JJewels Special Gems

JJewels is a brand founded in Milan in 1974 by David Joshach, a diamond trader who founded BlueWhiteGroup, active both in the b2b gem trade and in the world of jewelry. It is a member of the Italian Diamond Exchange and collaborates with the most important gemological institutes around the world. JJewels’ production also includes the creation of unique pieces, with high jewelry that is at the top level of the category. An example is the ring with a 9.25-carat Ceylon sapphire, enamel and diamonds. Or the ring with a finely carved oval emerald surrounded by diamonds. Another ring features a large Colombian emerald of over 37 carats surrounded by diamonds.

Bracciale in oro con gida intagliata a forma di drago, smalto, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold bracelet with carved jade in the shape of a dragon, enamel, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Special jewels also stand out in the production, such as the gold bracelet with jade carved in the shape of a dragon, enamel and diamonds, probably destined to interest the Asian market. JJewels’ top pieces also feature diamonds of considerable size. A white enamel ring, for example, features an 8-carat light yellow diamond. And another ring features a cushion-cut fancy yellow diamond that weighs 27 carats.

Anello con zaffiro di Ceylon di 9,25 carati, smalto, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 9.25 carats Ceylon sapphire, enamel, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
jjewels anello smeraldo intagliato e diamanti copyright gioiellis
Ring with carved oval emerald and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con diamante fancy yellow di 27 carati taglio cuscino. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 27 carats fancy yellow cushion cut diamond. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con diamante topazio imperiale, diamanti navette laterali, smalto nero. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with imperial topaz diamond, side navette diamonds, black enamel. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con diamante fancy yellow di 8 carati, diamanti navette laterali, smalto bianco. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 8 carats fancy yellow diamond, side navette diamonds, white enamel. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con maxi citrino di 38 carati, diamanti, smalto a freddo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 38 carats maxi citrine, diamonds, cold enamel. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anelli e bracciali Misahara
Previous Story

Misahara’s jewels

Latest from alta gioielleria