Cinema and jewelry: a marriage that is renewed on the occasion of major events. For example, with the Oscar ceremony, the Cannes and Venice festivals or, now, with the event organized by Pandolfini on the occasion of the Rome Film Festival. The occasion is a conversation with the expert and jewelry historian Amanda Triossi and the Italian actress Valentina Cervi, entitled Rome: film, dive and jewelry. The appointment is for Thursday 17 October at 18:00, in the Roman headquarters of Pandolfini in via Margutta 54.



Amanda Triossi boasts a long career between auction houses and large Maisons and has been called to tell personal encounters, anecdotes and history of the jewel and the greatest divas of Italian and international cinema: from Anna Magnani to Liz Taylor, up to Gina Lollobrigida, in the years of Hollywood on the Tiber, when the divas loved to wear their jewels even on film sets.



A direct testimony is, instead, that of the actress Valentina Cervi, who has worked with directors such as Spike Lee and Francis Ford Coppola. For the occasion, a special exhibition with photographs of the greatest jewels, vintage and of important Maisons auctioned over the years by Pandolfini, is set up at the Spazio Risonanze of Auditorium Parco della Musica, home of the Film Festival, and can be visited from 16 to 27 October.

