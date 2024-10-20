Pandora and the world of entertainment: it’s a solid marriage, which now continues with a capsule collection dedicated to the Netflix series Stranger Things. For those who don’t know it, Stranger Things is an American television series that debuted in 2016 and is still ongoing. The series is set in the 1980s and centers on the residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who are dealing with a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.



The Pandora collection offers fans of the series charms, bracelets, rings and earrings with some symbols of the story. The collection is made up of 12 pieces in silver, with the addition of crystals and colored enamel. The series for Stranger Things includes glow-in-the-dark charms, friendship rings, the Demogorgon and the 011 bracelet that reflects Eleven’s courage and her role as the glue of the group of friends. The jewelry line is available in Pandora stores and online starting October 24, 2024.

