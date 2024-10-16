The oceans cover approximately 70% of the Earth’s surface. But they are at risk: pollution, overexploitation and climate change are the enemies we must fight. With this in mind, Tiffany & Co. announces Love For Our Oceans, an initiative that commits to donate $1 million to The Nature Conservancy to support its goal of preserving 4 billion hectares of ocean by 2030. The American Maison has collaborated with the environmental nonprofit since 2007 and has awarded it more than $2 million from the Tiffany & Co. Foundation and an additional $6.5 million for the conservation of critical ecosystems. For the Love For Our Oceans initiative, Tiffany & Co. introduced the T Smile by Tiffany bracelets, made with Repreve Our Ocean cords, made entirely from plastic bottles recovered from the oceans.

As a global jewelry Maison, we are deeply committed to protecting the planet. It is more than a responsibility, it is a long-term commitment that began nearly 25 years ago. Tiffany & Co. has made significant efforts to protect the oceans through both corporate and Foundation grants. The Love For Our Oceans initiative represents the next chapter in our ongoing journey, as does our love for the planet and the beautiful materials and resources it provides.

Anthony Ledru, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany & Co



Since its creation in 2000, the Tiffany & Co. Foundation has made significant progress in its commitment to global ocean conservation. The Foundation is a leader in ocean protection, awarding more than $38 million in grants to 44 organizations in more than 30 countries, from Hawaii to the Caribbean, Australia to the Coral Triangle, contributing to the United Nations Biodiversity goal of protecting 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030. Tiffany & Co. Foundation grants have supported the creation and expansion of more than 5.2 million square miles of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), an area larger than the land area of ​​the United States; produced the landmark 50 Reefs report, which identified the world’s most climate-resilient coral reefs and those most critical to conservation and restoration efforts; and supported the promotion of the Emmy®- and Sundance-winning documentary Chasing Coral.