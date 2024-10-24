Amabile confirms itself as one of the most dynamic new brands: it offers a flurry of new ideas and collections. The latest in chronological order is called Heavenly, and according to the founder of the brand, Martina Strazzer, it aims to bring together two adjectives: celestial and heavenly. For this reason, the jewels are presented against a background of clouds and stars. In short, the narrative is part of what you buy. The jewels in the collection follow the style of the young Milanese Maison, founded only four years ago on the wave of TikTok, the founder’s main communication platform, and which offers jewels in 925 silver and gold-plated 925 silver.



Also for the Heavenly collection, the jewels follow the same formula, with the addition of cubic zirconia in different pastel colors to create luminous effects and thus tie in with the stellar theme of the collection. Even the jewels have a name that is inspired by the astronomical world, such as the Starry ring, the Pendol Starfall dedicated to shooting stars, the Stella Pavé earring and the Stella Pavé Hoop, from which two stars with white zirconia pavé hang, the Bond Stella Pavé earring, the Stella Pavé choker. The Heavenly collection is available in the silver version and in the 18-karat gold-plated version and can also be purchased on the brand’s website.

