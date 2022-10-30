









Haute Jewels Geneva, will be back.. There are currently 18 jewelry brands that should participate in the event to be held at the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva from 26 March to 2 April 2023. Haute Jewels Geneva is an idea of Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London, who wanted to react so to the disappearance of Baselworld. For this reason, the appointment in Geneva takes place in parallel with Watches and Wonders, dedicated to high jewelery, which in 2023 will take place from March 27 to April 2. Also in the hotels of the city, there are also other jewelry brands.



Haute Jewels Geneva, however, is organized as an event in itself. In 2022 Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Sutra, Bayco, Eto Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gorgoglione, Hans D. Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Verdi, Annamaria Cammilli, Barakà and Sicis participated.