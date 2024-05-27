Yoko London, tiara di perle South Sea e diamanti. Copyright-gioiellis.com
New jewels from Yoko London

You have just completed half a century of activity: an enviable time for any company and, even more so, for a jewelry brand. Yoko London was founded in 1973 by the Hakimian family, originally from Persia. The Maison, as its name indicates, is based in London, although CEO Michael Hakimian spends much of the year on the plane, between a fair and an event dedicated to high jewellery. Yoko London is perhaps the largest jeweler in the world specializing in pearls. Its fine jewelry pieces are legendary, but it also produces collections with a relatively more affordable price.

The Maison uses exclusively 13 different pearl farms around the world to source and select the finest and most unusual pearls on the market, with rare colors and exceptional sizes of particular interest. Each pearl is carefully selected and hand-set in the London laboratory. The jewels created by Yoko London are often designed with a classic style in mind: they are tiaras and pearl necklaces, rings and earrings, which have no temporal dimension and are not subject to fashion.

Alongside these classic pieces, the Maison also offers lines with a more modern cut, which complement one-of-a-kind high jewellery, where some solutions are designed exclusively for that single example. The list of celebrities who have worn Yoko London jewels is long, from Michelle Obama when she was First Lady, to global megastars such as Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

