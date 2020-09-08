Botta Gioielli between past and present











Botta Gioielli is a small but active jewelery shop in Milan. It was founded in 1960 in Milan by Giovanni Botta, but since 1998 it has been run by his son, Nicola Botta. The showroom is located in the city center, a stone’s throw from the Duomo. The jewels of the brand are distinguished by the registered trademark MI716 and, according to the description of Nicola Botta, have a modern style. They are handmade in Italy, produced in 18 carat gold with diamonds, aquamarines, sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, pearls.



The jeweler declares itself a lover of vintage jewelry and sells cufflinks or chain bracelets, cocktail rings and so on online at 1stdibs.com. But, at the same time, alongside vintage jewels, Botta offers collections with modern shapes, such as the sinuous Waves, launched a few years ago, which is inspired by the waves of the Sardinian sea, with diamonds, orange or blue sapphires, and tsavorites on white or rose gold. Or like the Air collection, with a teardrop-cut aquamarine, sapphires and diamonds.





















