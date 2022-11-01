









LeBebé presents it as follows: “Dedicated to the young and sophisticated woman, who does not renounce to be original on every occasion, Les Petits is the new collection composed of small precious items with a strong femininity that stand out for their unique and delicate style and for the quality of the materials. “. LeBebé, a brand launched in 2007 by the brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, owners of Lucebianca and third generation of a historic Neapolitan family in the goldsmith sector, proposes for the winter 2022-2023 these jewels composed of 9 carat yellow gold threads that join the silhouettes of boys and girls, which characterize the brand.



The silhouettes are embellished with a set diamond. The rings, in the two open forms, cuff or spiral, as well as the bracelets, are available in two versions for boys and girls. Even the two mono earrings have the same silhouettes. Prices: rings at 280 euros, or 320 euros for the contrarié version, the single earring is on sale at 280 euros, the bracelet at 460 euros.