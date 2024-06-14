The voice of Italian jewelery at the United Nations: in New York Roberto Coin was a speaker at the third annual meeting of the Un Fashion and Lifestyle Network, an event jointly organized by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund. The meeting, which brings together advisory board members, registered partnerships, industry stakeholders, leaders, media and UN representatives, is a key platform to showcase action and progress on sustainable development.
The overall objective of the meetings is to increase the sector’s commitment to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, supply chain ethics and corporate social responsibility, recognizing the profound influence of these sectors, in particular jewellery, on societies and the ‘environment. The objective is to identify and address the most important challenges of the sector, developing effective solutions for sustainable development. By placing emphasis on the mobilization of skills, innovation, technology and resources, the meeting aims to build a more just and equitable world.
Roberto Coin at the UN to talk about sustainability
