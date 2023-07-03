Bracciale in argento brunito
Millefiori silver with Giovanni Raspini

Millefiori collection by Giovanni Raspini.

Flower necklaces were, arguably, the first jewel-like female accessory in the dawn of humanity. And today’s jewelry often does not deviate too much from that ancient typology, even if the collections of earrings, rings or necklaces are made with noble metals, instead of simple flowers collected in the meadows and intertwined. An example is the Millefiori collection by Giovanni Raspini. Of course, the flowers are the inspiration, while the jewels idealize the concept with the proposal of silver jewels in the usual style of the Tuscan company.

The Millefiori collection is made with tiny flowers that form a texture on circular bases of burnished silver. The surface of the jewels is made more brilliant thanks to a diamond-plating process, a metal working technique that gives a shimmering effect in contrast with the shadows of the burnished base. The Millefiori collection is declined in three necklaces, two bracelets, two rings and three earrings.

