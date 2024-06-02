Gioielli Mabina indossati
Kate Middleton’s ring according to Mabina

Silver and white and colored cubic zirconia at a super accessible price to feel like Princess Kate Middleton. Mabina Gioielli offers jewels in the shape of the great jewelery classics, not surprisingly on the occasion of the thirteenth wedding anniversary between Kate Middleton and Prince William. The ring by Mabina Gioielli Cool or Retro recalls, for example, the royal couple’s engagement jewel with blue sapphire and diamonds, which previously belonged to Lady Diana. And it costs only 39 euros. Like other jewels offered by the Milanese brand, which are inspired by classic jewels, with cubic zirconia instead of diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds.

The original ring, the Princess of Wales ring, was created by the famous London jeweler Garrard and was given by William to his future wife. And years earlier, it was Queen Elizabeth who showed Diana Spencer a selection of rings for her engagement to Charles. The Princess of Wales’ choice was exactly what Kate’s engagement ring was today.
