Pianegonda stings with Cuspis

Pianegonda expands the Cuspis collection, with pointed jewels and natural pearls ♦︎

Cuspis in Latin means cusp, spear, sting. It can be a defense weapon, as for bees, or an offensive tool, as in the case of a knife. In both versions, in any case, it is a sharp object. Which has its charm, especially for a certain type of style, like punk, for example. But it can very well tune into the desire to appear a little bit prickly. Sometimes it can be useful. Perhaps with this state of mind in mind, Pianegonda proposes the Cuspis collection.

Orecchini in argento e perle nere
Silver and black pearl earrings

The collection was launched in 2017 and consists of jewelry with a pointed shape. Not enough to cause problems or sting yourself or others, but the tip is there and you can see it. However, the sharp silver is softened by natural pearls, which manage to balance the appearance and tone down the pointed effect. Initially proposed with white pearls, today black pearls, commonly referred to as Tahitian pearls, are also added to the silver jewels.

Orecchini in argento 925 con perle naturali. Prezzo: 138 euro
925 silver earrings with natural pearls 
Anello in argento e perla nera
Ring in silver and black pearl
Bracciale in argento 925 con perle naturali. Prezzo: 190 euro
925 silver bracelet with natural pearls
Collana in argento e perle
Necklace in silver and pearls
anello argento e perla 1
925 silver ring with natural pearls

