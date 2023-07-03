A collection for Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary

Turning 130 and feeling young. It is a feeling experienced by the designers of Mikimoto, the Japanese Maison synonymous with jewelery with pearls, which is celebrating its important anniversary. And, of course, the best way to celebrate is to present a new collection. The result would have satisfied Kokichi Mikimoto, the founder of the company who in 1983 created the process for obtaining cultured pearls. In addition to the collection, to celebrate the anniversary Mikimoto has produced videos that underline sustainability in the production of pearls, to implement a zero-emission farming system capable of collecting and recycling the waste from the process. Previously, when the pearls were collected, the shells and the rest of the mollusk were thrown away: now Mikimoto reuses and recycles the waste.

Collagen and conchiolin, the pearl protein, are extracted for use in cosmetics and food supplements, while oyster shells are repurposed for decorative use. The 130th birthday collection is a mix of new jewels and past designs, produced in limited editions. The pearls, mostly of the Akoya type, but not only, were combined with white gold, diamonds and blue sapphires. It is a very varied collection, with prices starting from 640 dollars to 246,000 dollars for the diamond necklace with a pendant composed of a rare pink conch pearl.