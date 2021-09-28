









The new jewels of the Lunaria collection designed by Marco Bicego: gold, mother of pearl, aquamarine and diamonds ♦

It is well known that Marco Bicego is attracted to the stars. Less known is the passion for botany, and in particular for the lunaria, a plant with round leaves, reminiscent of the full moon (in italian language the word luna means moon). The Lunaria collection, presented in 2014, has recently been renewed with new pieces. The surface of the jewels, in 18-karat gold, remains slightly irregular, because it is hand-engraved with the ancient Florentine technique of the millerighe burin. A process that produces a soft and natural effect.

The new pieces, with versions in gold only, with the variant of small lines of diamonds, are added to those of the collection already in the catalog, which use gray mother-of-pearl and milky aquamarine. The combination, explains the Maison, took more than a year of studying the materials, namely white or gray mother-of-pearl, cut and surrounded by a hand-engraved yellow gold profile. The collection includes two different versions: in addition to burin engraved gold and mother-of-pearl jewels, there are some embellished with a pavé of diamonds. The volumes, on the other hand, are similar to those of the previous lines of the collection, among the most popular of the Venetian Maison.