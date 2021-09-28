









Eleonora Giordani is an Italian jewelry brand that has Eleonora Giordani as its marketing and communication manager. The manager, whose curriculum has experience in the travel and food sector (with Illy Caffè), has been able to give an imprint to the brand, which co-exists with J-Up, a company that deals with the production and distribution of products and services within the jewelery and watchmaking market, born in 2014 on the initiative of Massimiliano Ghisoni and Marco Ferrari. The company distributes, among other things, brands such as Unode50 and Wenger, but that’s another story.



Eleonora Giordani offers modern jewelry, with a touch of innovation. Her most important jewel is Modo, an adjustable silver rigid bracelet. So, different from the classic static and immutable welded bracelet. Modo can be composed with the Moods, that is letters, numbers and symbols. You can then create bracelets with your name, a date, a custom symbol. The beauty is that it can be changed very easily and in a few minutes. The silver bracelet is available in three colors: white, or with yellow gold and rose gold coating. And the bracelets were followed by rings.