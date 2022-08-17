bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — August 17, 2022 at 4:00 am

In Ecstasy with Vitaly




Jewels for the skateboard generation, for tattoo lovers, for hipsters and cool: Vitaly is the Canadian brand founded in 2011 by Shane Vitaly Foran. Her jewels, very street, deliberately raw, have conquered about 200 retailers in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia in four years. The brand has become synonymous with fashion & trend, with its rings in stainless steel, titanium, tungsten and ceramic. “We are the iPod generation. We love to affirm ourselves, but we have nothing to prove »is Vitaly’s mantra.

Anelli da labbra Ecstasy in acciaio
On the other hand, the company was born almost by chance, after a trip by Shane Vitaly Foran to Ubud, on the island of Bali. Shane returns to Toronto and his fellow skaters, tattoo artists and DJs (apparently) go crazy for the double black wooden rings Shane had made there. Since then, with friends like Jason Readman, a helicopter pilot who converted to fashion, or the creative director Jack Vitiello, Shane has curated collections and, above all, has gained fame among a certain public. Of course, these bijoux are intended only for a specific type of user. What, for example, can appreciate Ecstasy, a two-piece lip jewel with a fang-like appearance, or Fluid, a set of stackable cast rings.

The Source, catena cubana in acciaio
Maxi choker Fuse
Anello in acciaio dorato e cristallo
Choker Overhaul in acciaio di ispirazione tribale
Anello Basis in acciaio dorato
Anelli in acciaio Fluid
