









GemGenève is back, the fair born four years ago as a highly selected alternative to the major jewelry fairs, such as Baselworld. After the obligatory break in 2020, GemGèneve takes place this year from 4 to 7 November, again at the Palaexpo in Geneva. The organizers, Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah, also gave the event a name: The Challenging Edition. It seems, however, a challenge that has already been won, given that over 120 exhibitors from 15 countries took part, including jewelers with great coat of arms, retailers of gems and vintage jewelry.



According to the organizers, this does not mean that the climate will certainly be more reserved, more intimate than the 2019 version. Also because, as they reveal, the indecipherable situation from the point of view of health safety has made GemGèneve’s confirmation uncertain until the very end.

From July onwards, following the uncertainties linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ronny Totah and I have been exploring a number of different scenarios, from putting on a mini-event in a Geneva hotel to a more reduced version of the original GemGenève, and we even considered postponing the event.

Thomas Faerber

Among the entries, the Swiss and American exhibitors are at the top, followed by those from Israel, Germany and Belgium. Then come houses from the UK, France, Hong Kong, Italy, India, Thailand, Austria, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

The palpable enthusiasm of our exhibitors pushed us to put together this new 2021 edition of the show in record time – given that the final decision to go ahead with the show in its current form was taken on 20 September!’ The small-scale structure of GemGenève indeed ensures that the show can be attentive to its exhibitors’ needs and means that it can be responsive enough to be able to address these kinds of challenges.

Ronny Totah

