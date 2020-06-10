From New York to Tokyo with Milamore











Milamore was founded in 2019 by the CEO and creative director George Root. The brand, Milamore, is a tribute to Root’s grandmother, Milagros, word which in Spanish means miracle. But for the family members was called Mila. The abbreviation, combined with the Italian word for love, amore, has turned into Milamore. But the curious aspect is another: the jewels are designed in New York, but handmade in Japan.



There is one reason: George Root was born in the Philippines, but grew up in Japan and moved to New York only in 2014. Since then he has decided to become a bridge in the luxury sector between East and West. Before becoming the creative director of Milamore, he worked for publishing in the fashion sector, and published a book on globalization in the Japanese market. In short, a man with multiple interests. Finally, Root took on the role of CEO and creative director of Milamore. The brand creates high quality jewelry, without compromising. Prices range from $ 600 to $ 13,000, again in 18-karat gold and precious stones.

















