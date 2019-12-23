Marie-Hélène de Taillac, special stones











Marie-Hélène de Taillac lives between Paris, London and New York. Her jewels are happy even on rainy days. Now also in a book ♦

Since 1996 Marie-Hélène de Taillac signe her collections. Few remember it, but 20 years ago the debut of the French designer had caused some surprise. First she wants the stones, and forever wearable jewelry. The idea was liked by those who are in contact with women, the customers, either in the shop: so the jewels of Marie-Hélène de Taillac arrived in the windows of Barneys New York, Browns in London and Colette in Paris. The designer has worked extensively for fashion brands like Dinny Hall, Victor Edelstein and Philip Treacy. Then, it is dedicated exclusively to jewelry and precious stones.

Her research has taken her to India, where the stones and gold operations are partly remained those of the past. One of its ideas, for example, was to use the cutting briolette, drop-shaped, not only for diamonds, but also for colored stones. And not just the classic ones, like emeralds and sapphires: Marie-Hélène has widened the choice to little known stones such as ioilite, a blue stone which some would also be used by the Vikings sailors to peer at the sky in the presence of clouds. With the iolite she makes a gold ring, with an intense color. His style has been successful: after having opened the first boutique in Tokyo, in 2003, opened another store in the district of Saint-Germain-des-Prés district on Paris’s Left Bank, in 2004. And its third boutique in ‘ Upper East Side (69th street off Madison Avenue) in New York in 2013.



Now a book, Gold and Gems: The Jewels of Marie-Hélène de Taillac, with the contributions of the designer herself, by Eric Deroo, Ines de la Fressange, Jean-Philippe Delhomme (illustrator), and with the preface by Vanessa Friedman (Rizzoli , 224 pages, $ 63 on Amazon) tells the story and creativity of Marie-Hélène. Rudy Serra













