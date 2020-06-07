, bracciale — June 7, 2020 at 4:00 am

The beach on your wrist with Hipanema





It is the most famous beach in the world: the strip of sand on the sea that bathes Rio de Janeiro. And Hipanema is the brand born in Paris, but created by two young women who, they specify, live in the French capital in arrondissements 7 and 18, Jenny and Delphine. After their trip to Brazil, a decade ago, they decided to bring colorful glamor to the world of European bijoux.

Bracciale con chiusura magnetica dorata, composto da sei maglie e catene dorate con oro 14 carati
Bracciale con chiusura magnetica dorata, composto da sei maglie e catene dorate con oro 14 carati

Result: warm and bright colors, carioca fantasy, but with a Parisian taste. In short, everyone likes them. The brand has established itself first of all for the bracelets, very simple, rich in fringes, colors, gilding, ribbons, cords and shells. The jewels also have a magnetic closure which makes it easy to wear them. In addition to bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings also follow the same playful style. The materials used immediately recall the atmosphere of Rio and Bahia and nobody said that you can worn only one at a time. They are also sold online.
Anello placcato oro 14k decorato con cabochon ovale granato e un cristallo rosso
Anello placcato oro 14k decorato con cabochon ovale granato e un cristallo rosso

Anello placcato oro 14k decorato con cabochon effetto onice e una goccia turchese al centro
Anello placcato oro 14k decorato con cabochon effetto onice e una goccia turchese al centro
Anello in argento con una conchiglia bianca al centro
Anello in argento con una conchiglia bianca al centro
Bracciale con chiusura magnetica dorata composto da sei maglie nei toni del nero, turchese, verde celadon e oro
Bracciale con chiusura magnetica dorata composto da sei maglie nei toni del nero, turchese, verde celadon e oro
bracciale con conchiglie di ciprea e chiusura magnetica in oro
bracciale con conchiglie di ciprea e chiusura magnetica in oro
Bracciale rigido con doratura 14 carati composto da conchiglie di ciprea naturali e dorate, pompon turchesi
Bracciale rigido con doratura 14 carati composto da conchiglie di ciprea naturali e dorate, pompon turchesi
Orecchini a cerchio in oro 14 carati con bordo ricamato con perle in turchese naturale e conchiglie dorate
Orecchini a cerchio in oro 14 carati con bordo ricamato con perle in turchese naturale e conchiglie dorate

Orecchini dorati con oro 14 carati-
Orecchini dorati con oro 14 carati-







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *