The beach on your wrist with Hipanema











It is the most famous beach in the world: the strip of sand on the sea that bathes Rio de Janeiro. And Hipanema is the brand born in Paris, but created by two young women who, they specify, live in the French capital in arrondissements 7 and 18, Jenny and Delphine. After their trip to Brazil, a decade ago, they decided to bring colorful glamor to the world of European bijoux.



Result: warm and bright colors, carioca fantasy, but with a Parisian taste. In short, everyone likes them. The brand has established itself first of all for the bracelets, very simple, rich in fringes, colors, gilding, ribbons, cords and shells. The jewels also have a magnetic closure which makes it easy to wear them. In addition to bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings also follow the same playful style. The materials used immediately recall the atmosphere of Rio and Bahia and nobody said that you can worn only one at a time. They are also sold online.

















