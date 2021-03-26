Graff’s Tribal diamonds



There who tattoos himself tribal motifs on the skin and those who prefer a splendid diamond jewel. There is no contradiction, because the new collection of super jewels just presented by the London jeweler Graff, a Maison famous for its exceptional diamonds, is called Tribal. The jewels in the collection, however, have nothing exotic about them, even if in some aspects the composition of the stones uses motifs inspired by unusual geometries. Graff’s new collection also serves to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Maison, which occurred in 2020, in full covid. But now normal is closer.



The launch of the collection also coincided not by chance with the spring equinox, March 21, symbol of the return to life. In all senses. The jewels of the collection are divided into three lines, with different composition motifs: The Graff Gateway, New Dawn and Night Moon. Each of these lines has a different geometric pattern. Graff Gateway, for example, uses the geometric shape of the arch, used individually, as in the ring that contains a pear-cut diamond, or repeated to form a motif that delimits the jewel.















