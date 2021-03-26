ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — March 26, 2021 at 5:00 am

Graff’s Tribal diamonds


There who tattoos himself tribal motifs on the skin and those who prefer a splendid diamond jewel. There is no contradiction, because the new collection of super jewels just presented by the London jeweler Graff, a Maison famous for its exceptional diamonds, is called Tribal. The jewels in the collection, however, have nothing exotic about them, even if in some aspects the composition of the stones uses motifs inspired by unusual geometries. Graff’s new collection also serves to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Maison, which occurred in 2020, in full covid. But now normal is closer.

Anello con diamante centrale a forma di pera della linea Graff Gateway
Anello con diamante centrale a forma di pera della linea Graff Gateway

The launch of the collection also coincided not by chance with the spring equinox, March 21, symbol of the return to life. In all senses. The jewels of the collection are divided into three lines, with different composition motifs: The Graff Gateway, New Dawn and Night Moon. Each of these lines has a different geometric pattern. Graff Gateway, for example, uses the geometric shape of the arch, used individually, as in the ring that contains a pear-cut diamond, or repeated to form a motif that delimits the jewel.

Anello di alta gioielleria, linea New Dawn
Anello di alta gioielleria, linea New Dawn
Bracciale di diamanti New Dawn
Bracciale di diamanti New Dawn
Anello della linea Graff Gateway
Anello della linea Graff Gateway
Bracciale di diamanti della collezione Tribal
Bracciale di diamanti della collezione Tribal
Lavorazione del bracciale di diamanti della collezione Tribal
Lavorazione del bracciale di diamanti della collezione Tribal
Modella con collana composta da 374 diamanti bianchi e gialli
Modella con collana composta da 374 diamanti bianchi e gialli

Orecchini della linea Night Moon
Orecchini della linea Night Moon







