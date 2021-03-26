The precious flower of Sicis



x







A new high jewelery ring signed by Sicis. Those who know the brand from Ravenna (Italy) know that the specialty of the house are micro mosaics: tiny glass tiles that are meticulously placed together to form figures and geometries on the jewels. In the high jewelery line, this ancient technique is accompanied by the use of gold and precious stones. As in the case of the last piece, called Bohemian Dream, in which diamonds coexist with the micro mosaic to form the pistils of a large flower. It is a unique piece, which is added to the other high jewelery creations.



Sicis jewels are considered among the most original and innovative in the jewelry scene. They are the result of the work of the Sicis creative director, Gioia Placuzzi, who joined the family business after graduating from Bocconi University in Milan in Business and Management and specialized in Marketing and Strategy at the Cass Business School in London. But, after a traditional managerial career within the Italian company, Gioia Placuzzi studied the secrets of precious stones and became a Free Gemologist at the Gemological Institute of America in London. Then, she started work with the Sicis Jewel division of the Italian company. In 2018 she became the creative director with the aim of growing the Sicis brand and business of jewelry and watchmaking, enhancing the special micromosaic atelier inside the company: a centuries-old technique that now lives a second youth.

























