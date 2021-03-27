Unode50 on the Thread of life



Jewels on the thread of life: the Spanish brand, but widespread in many countries, Unode50 offers a collection inspired by the world of fabrics and sewing. But also to the meaning of life. The Thread of life collection, in fact, has jewels in the shape of buttons or sewing needles, which form bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings in gold and silver plated metal, with leather threads and charms. The jewels are produced in Spain and made, Unode50 assures, according to an entirely handmade process.



It’s a method that the brand, born in Madrid in the late nineties, considers to be its main feature. Unode50 was born with the idea of ​​proposing a different style of jewelry from the existing one, with renewed creation techniques and processes. The brand has grown with the contribution of its creative director and founder, José Azulay. The name derives from the idea of ​​producing jewelry in no more than 50 pieces, to emphasize the original design and craftsmanship. Of course today, with collections sold in many countries and distributed by hundreds of points of sale, it is very difficult for a jewel to be produced in a few pieces, even if the brand periodically offers limited edition collections, which sell out in a short time.

















