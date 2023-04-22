Blue is the color of summer and in the summer it is easy to come across fireworks displays. The Fireworks collection by Giovanni Raspini is made of burnished silver with completely hand-modeled elements. The jewels are tuned to summer, inspired by light and color thanks to the union of burnished silver with mystic quartz with a rainbow effect. It is a particular processing of transparent quartz, to which a thin film is applied which adds colored effects, even with rainbow shades. It is precisely this aspect that led him to choose the name Fireworks.



Like a firework, the brightness of silver combines with the iridescent colors of mystic quartz. The collection includes a large necklace, a pendant, two rings, two bracelets, and two earrings. The jewels are made with thin silver stems at the top of which a stone is set, with a style that deliberately recalls the explosion of fireworks in the sky.