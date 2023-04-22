Spilla libellula Art Nouveau di Boucheron
Spilla libellula Art Nouveau di Boucheron

The jewels of Art Nouveau

Art Nouveau jewels are back in the spotlight, but with the eclectic style of the early twentieth century in the USA, or a revisited baroque, or a set of patterns that mix different styles: necklaces, brooches and earrings from a century ago are a strange combination between excess and innovation. Compared to the nineteenth-century taste, the most consistent influences of the artistic taste of the time can be seen in the jewels of the first part of the last century.

René Lalique, spilla Art Nouveau Libellules, con aquamarina, smalto e diamanti
René Lalique, spilla Art Nouveau Libellules, con aquamarina, smalto e diamanti

Garlands by Cartier, embroideries, flowers by Boucheron and Chaumet, references to ancient Egypt or the Orient, are among the most striking aspects. Novelties also achieved thanks to innovations in processing, such as the more frequent use of platinum, a resistant metal, which has made it possible to acquire lightness, with jewels that have become less heavy and more resistant than those in silver. But in choosing a jewel that is one hundred years old one must be careful: at that time the manufacturing methods were different from the current ones, which are aided by technology.
Tiara art nouveau di Philippe Wolfers con spilla a forma di pavone
Tiara art nouveau di Philippe Wolfers (1858–1929), argentiere, gioielliere, scultore e designer belga, con spilla a forma di pavone

Even the choice of stones was less scientific than today, not to mention the treatment of the gems, which now manages to enhance stones that were then used in their natural state: opaque, cut in a somewhat approximate way to brilliant, pink, teardrop and cabochon, to which shapes such as calibré and briolettes were added. Yet the jewels between the end of the nineteenth century and the Roaring Twenties mark a turning point and retain a great charm. So much so that now they are once again the center of attention on the market, among auction houses and antiques.
Spilla con corallo, diamanti e smalto di Janesich, 1930
Anello art nouveau con acquamarina, granati e smalto di Georges Fouquet

But what are the characteristics of Art Nouveau jewels? It must be premised that the artists and craftsmen of the jewelry of that period wanted to distinguish themselves first of all from mass production, which was beginning to appear on the market at that time. For this reason, Art Nouveau jewels are characterized by refined craftsmanship. Famous designers and jewelers such as René Lalique, Louis Comfort Tiffany and Karl Fabergé are still remembered today. Their jewels have been copied and even the large object or fashion industries have been inspired by these masters of design.
Collana con ametista, giada e oro disegnata da Julia Munson sotto la direzione di Louis Comfort Tiffany nel 1906
Collana con ametista, giada e oro disegnata da Julia Munson sotto la direzione di Louis Comfort Tiffany nel 1906

In turn, the creators of Art Nouveau jewelery were fascinated by the art of China and Japan, which were still little known artistic expressions in the West. Natural elements such as animals, insects or flowers have been associated with mythical creatures such as dragons. And, as in the watercolors made in China and Japan, Art Nouveau favored pastel colors.
Pendente di collier Art Nouveau in oro e smalto, con viso di donna e glicine
Pendente di collier Art Nouveau in oro e smalto, con viso di donna e glicine

Art Nouveau jewels also favored the female figure. Let’s not forget that in the Victorian era a woman could not show even an ankle in public. Art Nouveau was not afraid, as a reaction, to enhance the female body without censorship, often in figures associated with mythological or fantastic characters. Even the jewelery has taken this aspect into account.
Collana Lucertola, Francia Art Nouveau, 1900, in bachelite e metallo
Collana Lucertola, Francia Art Nouveau, 1900, in bachelite e metallo

The most famous creator of that period was the French glass designer and goldsmith René Lalique (lived between 1860 and 1945). He used soft colors and volumes with sinuous curves, semi-precious stones, amber, mother-of-pearl, and unusual materials such as tortoise shell, horn, baroque pearls.

René Lalique
René Lalique
Pendente a forma di delfino di James Cromar Watt. Smalto, oro, opale e perle
Pendente a forma di delfino di James Cromar Watt. Smalto, oro, opale e perle
Spilla a forma di rana in oro, diamanti, opali e rubini
Spilla a forma di rana in oro, diamanti, opali e rubini

Spilla in alessandrite, diamanti e smalto Art Nouveau, circa 1900, Marcus & co
Spilla in alessandrite, diamanti e smalto Art Nouveau, circa 1900, Marcus & co

Uovo con cestino di fiori per lo zar Nicola firmato Peter Carl Fabergé
Uovo con cestino di fiori per lo zar Nicola firmato Peter Carl Fabergé

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale con diamanti neri, zaffiri grigi, turchesi, acquamarine, ceramica verde opaca, oro giallo 18 carati
Previous Story

The new Shamballa man bracelets

Collana in argento e quarzo mystic
Next Story

Giovanni Raspini’s fireworks

Latest from da sapere