Boccadamo leaves for spring











Silver, also golden, and glitter: the new Boccadamo collection uses these two simple elements to make the new jewels. But not only: there is also everything else, that is, the design and shape of the jewelry. In fact, the brand has chosen green, the environment and the woods as its theme. Boccadamo’s proposed collection for spring 2020 is called Nature.



As a result, the jewels take the form of leaves that are apparently delicate, but extremely robust, with sinuous and elegant shapes. Furthermore, within the collection, different sets are proposed, which almost constitute separate stylistic worlds: necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings can therefore be jewels composed with decorated leaves and proposed with different colors. For example, jewels can have rose gold, yellow gold plating or rhodium plating and sometimes be enriched with a glitter pavé. A curiosity: the shape of the leaves used for the collection recalls those of the oak tree.

















