Jewels and secrets of Massimiliano Bonoli











Drawings, secrets and innovations by Massimo Bonoli, winner of Andrea Palladio as The Best Italian Jewelery Designer 2018. It is the "pencil" of Mattia Cielo, Breil, Recarlo …

He works in a secluded corner of Italy, Romagna. Or, better, in Forlì: a city outside the usual jewelry districts. Yet Massimiliano Bonoli won the Andrea Palladio award as The Best Italian Jewelery Designer 2018.

His work is knew, while some aspects of Bonoli’s life are less so. The designer owns a jewelry store, the Ororé di Forlì, but has his own studio in the historic Guarini palace. It is in these rooms that he conceived and designed some of the most successful jewels for many famous brands. One example is, without a doubt, Armadillo, the articulated ring that is one of the icons of Mattia Cielo, for which he also designed the Pavone line and the Rugiada collection, with the use of innovative materials such as titanium or carbon. Her other jewels are those of the Stones collection by Breil, the Love Me or Eternity lines by Recarlo, the Kiara bracelet.

Bonoli has worked as an independent jewelry designer for over 25 years, but his experience began years ago, in the family jewelry store. His curriculum does not include the name of schools such as Central Saint Martins in London, but the less known Institute of Art in Forlì. He then specialized in gemology and restoration of hard stones. Only thanks to his creativity has he started working as a designer and creative director for the important jewelry houses, such as those mentioned. A curiosity: the crown worn by Miss Italia bears the signature of Massimiliano Bonoli.














