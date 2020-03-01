FuturoRemoto launches a ring inspired by the coronavirus











A ring inspired by the coronavirus: the idea is by Gianni De Benedittis, an Apulian jeweler who with his futuroRemoto is not new to biotechnological themes. The latest creation, however, takes its cue from the health emergency that has now infected many countries in the world. With its future brand Remote, in fact, De Benedittis presented Emergency Ring, a jewel made both in silver with gold bath, and in gold and diamonds. The ring has the shape of a face with a protective mask and, in the intent of the designer, is a warning not to fall victim to collective psychosis.



Some time ago, however, futuroRemoto had presented the Bacterium collection, inspired by the plastic-eating bacterium Ideonella Sakaiensis 201 – F6. Obviously the biological theme inspires the creativity of the founder of the Lecce brand. De Benedittis was trained at Le Arti Orafe in Florence, the P. Selvatico institute of Padua and the City College of Manchester. In 2007 he won the Who is on Next? by Vogue Italia for jewelery. Since 2009 he has collaborated with Guillermo Mariotto for the Maison Gattinoni and since 2010 with the director Ferzan Ozpetek in the creation of jewels for his films and operas.



















