









A tea in the desert with Giovanni Raspini. Or, better, with one of the collections debuting for the spring-summer 2022 season. It is the Tuareg collection, inspired by the exotic atmospheres made up of sand dunes and the folklore of the Berber populations who live in tents on the edge of the Sahara. Clothes, colors and jewels of these tribes inspired Giovanni Raspini in the creation of the Tuareg collection, made of gilded silver. But not only that, because the collection, taking inspiration from the suggestions of the desert, uses a palette of four colors: gold, the turquoise of the sky, the brown-sand of desert rocks and the indigo blue of the clothes.



In the Tuareg collection, gilded silver is combined with turquoise aulite, with the polished village stone (used by the Opificio delle Pietre Dure in Florence since the sixteenth century) and with blue agate with inclusions of bronzite. The jewels also include figurative elements such as tassels, scarabs, camels and above all ancient coins, of great visual impact. The collection comes in three necklaces, three bracelets and two pairs of earrings.