









As announced in recent months, the Damiani group continues the policy of opening new stores in Italy and abroad. It is now the turn of a new Rocca boutique at Milan’s Linate airport, the city’s second airport, which has recently been renovated. The store has the jewels of the group’s brands (Damiani, Salvini, Calderoni and Bliss), but also watch brands such as Hublot, Panerai, Tudor, Tag Heuer, Longines, Tissot, Gucci and Swatch. The shop is characterized by delicate color combinations and refined furnishings in the style common to other stores in the group.



The training of the sales staff is one of the strengths boasted by Rocca, which is also the only chain of jewelry and luxury watch stores in Italy and one of the most important in the world: it counts (at the moment) of 20 boutiques located in the shopping streets of the most important cities in the country, as well as in Lugano and in the airports of Fiumicino, Malpensa and, now, Linate. In addition, Rocca manages the watch & jewelery area of ​​the Rinascente Milano store.