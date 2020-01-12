The large and light earrings by Rebecca de Ravanel











Which is woman does not envy Rebecca de Ravanel? Quick summary of his life: childhood in the Bahamas, with British mother and French dad. You study in Paris, while today she live in Los Angeles. But above all, she does a fun job as pr for Gucci in Milan and Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, then for Vera Wang and Carolina Herrera, Ungaro and Tory Burche. And, at the end, as assistant designer for Oscar de la Renta. And, in 2015, she had an illumination: designing jewelry.



Indeed, earrings. They are very lively, large, admired earrings. But above all, they have a quality that is highly appreciated: they are very light. Rebecca de Ravanel had the idea of ​​making large, but light earrings, by observing many tables at the end of many evenings: the women place the earrings there, which have become annoying because of their weight.



The designer’s earrings, on the other hand, are made with little metal: she mainly uses colorful and very thin silk threads, which form circles or spheres. The first collection was called Les Bonbons, with the appearance of large candies. They were worn by Lupita Nyong’o to Lily Aldridge, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry. And, after the earrings, Rebecca de Ravanel has widened the horizon, and now also offers bags and clothing. All very light, of course.













