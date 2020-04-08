The luxurious lightness of Mike Joseph Jewelery











Mike Saatji is the creative director of Mike Joseph Jewelery, a young brand, which has achieved good results. Mike Saatji came first in the Gold Jewelery Below $ 20,000 category in 2015 at the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas and the prize was the launching pad for the creation of the Mike Joseph Jewelery brand. With this brand, in 2018, he won again at the Couture Design Awards in the Diamonds Above $ 20,000 category, with his eclectic Amante necklace.



Born in Armenia to a family of jewelers, Mike spent every spare moment of his formative years among jewelry. After a multi-year apprenticeship, studying in different cities, he concentrated on how to translate fantasy into practice. Finally, the designer opened his factory with his brother Joseph. And this explains the name of the brand, which sells all over the world, but is based in Bangkok. The fine workmanship of the 18-karat gold, which transforms the jewelry into objects with a light design, is the characteristic of Mike Josehp Jewllery, with fringes and geometric volumes studded with diamonds.















