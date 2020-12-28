









The jewelery of Evren Kayar, a young Turkish designer in Istanbul. Modern design and a lot of imagination ♦

Istanbul: the bazaar, the Golden Horn, the mosques … All images that remain imprinted on tourists. But that is not the only soul in the city. There is also a modern Turkey that offers an equally modern jewelry, a design that has nothing to envy to those of the stars of Paris, London and Milan. This is the case of Evren Kayar, a young designer who, it is good to say, also has something Italian: years ago she followed a design course in Florence. The result is a very imaginative and modern production. Nothing to do with oriental clichés.

Her jewels have also been exhibited at Mad, the New York design museum.

The Constellation collection, for example, is made of unique handmade and modular pieces, so that everyone can create their own galaxy by putting together several rings, each made up of three or more stones. Quartz Collection, on the other hand, is studied around the geometric shapes of transparent crystals and does not go unnoticed. Matilde de Bounvilles




















