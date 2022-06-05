









Lumos maxima: Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, the third film in the saga of the world’s most beloved wizard, opens with the words of this spell. And Lumos is also the name of a charity founded by J.K. Rowling in 2005 and who deals with the underlying causes of family breakdowns, such as poverty, conflict and discrimination. The institution helps children to be safely reunited with their families. Introduction to announce that the great British writer is auctioning a pair of Graff’s Waterfall diamond earrings at Christie’s for the benefit of Lumos. The estimate is between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds.



Not only that: the earrings will be presented with an edition signed by J.K. Rowling from the 2021 bestseller The Christmas Pig, along with the diamond earrings and a sealed personal message from the author to the buyer.

Christie’s auction will take place online from 6 to 16 June. In addition to J.K. Rowling presents a range of jewelery ranging from the early 19th century to the present day, including a spectacular antique brooch of natural pearls and diamonds, along with designer jewelery from important houses such as Garrard, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Hemmerle and Bulgari. In case you want to see them, the jewels will be on display at Christie’s King Street from 7 to 15 June.



Among the jewels, to report a pearl and diamond brooch from 1880, together with a surprising Art Deco bracelet with rubies and diamonds. Also for sale is a Garrard diamond necklace with a 4.78-carat pear-shaped diamond and a 12.56-carat intense yellow Ritz diamond ring.













