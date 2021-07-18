









Sweets and ice cream by Cora Sheibani. The London-based designer created over ten years ago a jewelry collection called Copper Mold and which is inspired by old, metal cake molds, periodically renewed. It seems made especially for those who love to indulge in the pleasure of a slice of cake or pudding. The molds seem to generate a series of sweets of various kinds, from ice creams to puddings, which are actually hand-carved semiprecious stones such as opal, tiger’s eye obsidian, on which in some cases other small stones are applied as if they were decorations of a cake . In short, creams and chocolate become elegant rings that have the only defect of stimulating the appetite. And not just in a manner of speaking: the designer has also published a recipe book to accompany the collection (however, she maintains an enviable line).



Cora Sheibani, in fact, knows the world of sweets well, since she was born in Switzerland, a country considered the homeland of chocolate. But thanks to the family environment in which she grew up (with her art dealer parents) she was surrounded with a passion for beauty, as evidenced by a degree in Art History from New York University. In January 2001, while studying Renaissance and pre-Raphaelites, Cora Sheibani decided that she wanted to design jewelry. In 2002 she graduated in gemology from London’s Gia and launched her eponymous label. She is also a design enthusiast and has published a book from her Valence collection with text by the Italian designer Ettore Sottsass, one of her first supporters.