ANELLI, news — October 23, 2021 at 4:23 am

Halloween jewels




Like every year (except 2020, perhaps) Halloween is an opportunity to party. A dark party, of course, which therefore requires suitable clothing. But not only that: even the jewelry department of each woman adapts to the general context. Here, then, are high-class jewels, or with a price that suits anyone, to celebrate the day of darkness.

Crieri, anello in oro rosa e diamanti neri della collezione Allure
Crieri, anello in oro rosa e diamanti neri della collezione Allure

By the way, maybe not everyone knows that the word Halloween is the contraction of All Hallows’ Evening, but it also has other names such as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve. The celebration was born in the countries of Christian worship on October 31, the eve of the feast of All Saints. In fact, the festival was dedicated to the memory of the dead, including saints and martyrs. Although, according to many, the festival is a legacy of ancient Celtic festivals, in particular the Gaelic festival of Samhain, which marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Today, however, for many Halloween has lost its original meaning and is above all a good reason to party.
Anello in oro bianco, e diamanti neri
Anello in oro bianco, e diamanti neri di Vhernier

Spilla in uro giallo 14 carati con quarzo rutilato, zaffiri neri e diamanti bianchi
Spilla in uro giallo 14 carati con quarzo rutilato, zaffiri neri e diamanti bianchi by Jennifer Dawes, regina nel regno degli animali by Jennifer Dawes

Anello teschio, onice lavorato in Germania, diamanti, tsavorite, oro giallo
Anello teschio, onice lavorato in Germania, diamanti, tsavorite, oro giallo by Wendy Brandes

Anello in oro giallo e diamanti neri
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti neri di Ara Vartanian

Anello della collezione Tuttifrutti di Poesia Gioielli in oro nero e diamanti neri
Anello della collezione Tuttifrutti di Poesia Gioielli in oro nero e diamanti neri

Bracciale firmato Kulto 925 (79 euro) è un tennis d’argento 925 con placcatura color oro rosa e cubic zirconia neri
Bracciale firmato Kulto 925 (79 euro) è un tennis d’argento 925 con placcatura color oro rosa e cubic zirconia neri

Zucca Mickey Mouse di Pandora
Zucca Mickey Mouse di Pandora







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *