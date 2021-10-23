









Like every year (except 2020, perhaps) Halloween is an opportunity to party. A dark party, of course, which therefore requires suitable clothing. But not only that: even the jewelry department of each woman adapts to the general context. Here, then, are high-class jewels, or with a price that suits anyone, to celebrate the day of darkness.



By the way, maybe not everyone knows that the word Halloween is the contraction of All Hallows’ Evening, but it also has other names such as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve. The celebration was born in the countries of Christian worship on October 31, the eve of the feast of All Saints. In fact, the festival was dedicated to the memory of the dead, including saints and martyrs. Although, according to many, the festival is a legacy of ancient Celtic festivals, in particular the Gaelic festival of Samhain, which marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Today, however, for many Halloween has lost its original meaning and is above all a good reason to party.























