









A pure love is the dream of lovers. And the color of purity is white, at least in the West. And how to combine purity with passion, sensuality, desire? Crieri takes care of it, with jewels paired with the party of lovers. High-end jewels that use the purest gem there is: the diamond, together with the precious metal par excellence, gold. White, of course. The Valenza-based company specializes, among other things, in tennis-like jewels, but not only. For Valentine’s Day Crieri suggests a necklace and ring with a classic shape and inspiration, with heart-cut diamonds, surrounded by a crown of other small round-cut gems.



The jewels are part of the Allure collection, which however also includes jewels in rose gold and with brown or black diamonds. Those proposed for Cupid’s party, however, are the white gold version and with the addition of the heart shape, which is a variant of the original line, which features more traditional cut diamonds.