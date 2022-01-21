ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — January 21, 2022 at 4:30 am

Heart diamonds for Crieri’s Valentine’s Day




A pure love is the dream of lovers. And the color of purity is white, at least in the West. And how to combine purity with passion, sensuality, desire? Crieri takes care of it, with jewels paired with the party of lovers. High-end jewels that use the purest gem there is: the diamond, together with the precious metal par excellence, gold. White, of course. The Valenza-based company specializes, among other things, in tennis-like jewels, but not only. For Valentine’s Day Crieri suggests a necklace and ring with a classic shape and inspiration, with heart-cut diamonds, surrounded by a crown of other small round-cut gems.

Crieri, anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Allure
Crieri, anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Allure

The jewels are part of the Allure collection, which however also includes jewels in rose gold and with brown or black diamonds. Those proposed for Cupid’s party, however, are the white gold version and with the addition of the heart shape, which is a variant of the original line, which features more traditional cut diamonds.

Collana con pendente in diamanti della collezione Allure
Collana con pendente in diamanti della collezione Allure
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti

Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti taglio smeraldo
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco e diamanti taglio smeraldo







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *