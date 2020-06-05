Ana-Katarina’s confidential eyes











Do you want to have close or, better, wear the glance of your lover? At the end of the eighteenth century the fashion spread of making jewels that had a small reproduction of the lover’s eye, to be worn clandestinely. And this is what Ana-Katarina Vinkler-Petrovic proposes, an American designer who creates the jewels of the Eye Love collection with the shape of the eyes. And, if you want, you can also replicate the look of a loved one if you send a photo of the eye to the designer, who then will transmit it to his craftsmen to create a bespoke jewel.



Ana-Katarina was born in Boston to Serbian and Slovenian parents, an architect and a painter. Before becoming a designer, when she was studying at university, she was also in Belgrade to write war correspondences, during the conflict of the early nineties and, moreover, she embarked on humanitarian activities. In 2007 she started dealing with jewelry.



Her jewels-eyes, to which were then added the lips, also seem to have liked some royal families of the Middle East. Ana-Katarina also chose to use recycled, fair-trade reused materials. It is part of Ethical Metalsmiths and Agta (American Gem Trade Association), passionately supports ethical and sustainable practices in the creation of its collections. His Eye Love collection is made up of cameos carved in the shape of an eye in blue agate on 18-carat yellow gold and embellished with sapphires and diamonds.













