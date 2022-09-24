Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

There is a luxury that no billionaire can ever buy: age. This is why some bijoux are a complement to that inaccessible luxury that is being young. A luxury accessible, of course, to those who really are young. For them, the Bros Manifatture group proposes the bijoux of the S’Agapò brand, a name that some Greek students not too deeply immersed in the vision of Tik Tok can translate with the expression “I love you”. That said, the S’Agapò brand specializes in very low-priced bijoux lines, where the idea and style matter rather than the materials used.

Orecchini in acciaio, pvd nero e cristalli di ematite
Orecchini in acciaio, pvd nero e cristalli di ematite

This is also the case for the Punk Rock Expression line, which brings together a series of unisex steel bracelets, necklaces and stud earrings, with the addition of black PVD coloring and, in some cases, hematite crystals. The style is sober, simple, rock. They are accessories that are easy to combine, and above all within the reach of all savings: true luxury, in fact, is being old enough to wear them.

Orecchino cerchietto Snap in acciaio e croce pvd gun
Orecchino cerchietto Snap in acciaio e croce pvd gun
Orecchino bullone Snap in acciaio
Orecchino bullone Snap in acciaio
Orecchino borchia Snap in acciaio e pvd gun
Orecchino borchia Snap in acciaio e pvd gun
Bijoux S'Agapò indossati
Bijoux S’Agapò indossati
Bracciale Tag Me Too in acciaio e smalto
Bracciale Tag Me Too in acciaio e smalto

Bracciale Tag Me Too in acciaio e pvd gun
Bracciale Tag Me Too in acciaio e pvd gun







