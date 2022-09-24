









Vicenzaoro changes its skin. Or, more precisely, he promises to wear the gala dress, the one used for so many years. Until the pandemic. With the blocking or reduction of activities, Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes the largest Italian fair dedicated to jewelry, has decided to adopt a more sober and, above all, less expensive style for exhibitors. In fact, starting from September 2020, Vicenzaoro offered visitors and exhibiting companies an almost identical set-up for everyone, with the only difference in the sizes purchased. Exhibitors were able to add seats, desks, and of course jewelry display cases. But the various booths invariably all appeared in the same brick color.



With the end of the emergency period, and also considering that the jewelry has registered a small boom in recent months, Ieg, according to exhibitors present in September, has decided that from January Vicenzaoro will return to the old style, with different arrangements for each exhibitor . Everyone, as in the pre-covid years, will have to take charge of organizing their own space. A decision that should redevelop the aesthetics of Vicenzaoro but which, undoubtedly, involves some additional costs for the companies present. On the occasion of Vicenzaoro September, we therefore conducted an informal survey among some exhibitors (all Italian), under a rigorous request for anonymity, regarding this choice. The majority of the companies we spoke to (a dozen) expressed their opposition, due to the additional expense involved in a personalized booth. A minority is indifferent or mildly in favor.



For Ieg, at this point, a reflection could open up. The will of the exhibitors, as demonstrated by the Baselworld affair, sunk by excessive costs, could prevail or lead to greater caution, also because it is not certain that the golden times for jewelry are destined to continue. Of course, a mini survey cannot be enough to change the strategy of a company that specializes in trade fair management. But it might suggest opening a dialogue with your users, which would not be a waste of time.



















