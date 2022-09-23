









Can a jewelry collection be beautiful and right? Can. That of Gismondi 1754 is an exception, which makes it even more acceptable. Of course, jewels are not manifestos of philosophy. But there are times when a jewel can say much more than it represents its aesthetics. This is the case of the Pace (peace) collection of the Genoese Maison. The name of the collection, in this historical period, is a breath of freshness and also of awareness. There is a need for jewels and there is a need for peace. Massimo Gismondi, soul of the recently awarded Couture company, wanted to give an important sign to the wearer by identifying a collection entirely dedicated to the energy of Peace. And peace is universally represented by the rainbow of colors. An aspect that makes the collection lively and brilliant, as well as ethically acceptable.



Love has no boundaries it is true but it can only excel with Peace. With the colors of the most significant flag in the world, I wanted to counter this difficult moment and make the colors of the most famous stones as spokespersons for a colorful future and to give a sign of great attention to a feeling that involves us in this period, making us all feel close and united wearing the same message.

Massimo Gismondi



The Maison explains that sapphire, ruby ​​and aquamarine gemstones are held in position close to each other and mounted in white or rose gold respecting the Gismondi 1754 canons, with the metal remaining almost invisible and used only to hold the stones in place. without emerging. The stones are all emerald cut, of high quality, calibrated by the most accredited companies in the world. The jewelry design is a classic: rings, earrings and bracelets made in many different colors with sapphires, rubies and aquamarine. Each jewel is presented in one color and can be combined with all the Gismondi 1754 collections.















