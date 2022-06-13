The Picchiotti Xpandable collection also expands with cocktail rings ♦

The goldsmith’s art is more lavish with imagination than with technical innovation. In 99% of cases, ornaments, stones, shapes follow known paths, perhaps adding some small variant. When, on the other hand, creativity is added to a real novelty also for the architecture and engineering work of a jewel, you have to stand up and applaud. This is the case of Picchiotti’s Xpandable collection. As we explained at the moment of the launch of the collection, these jewels are made with an innovative technology that Picchiotti does not hesitate to define as revolutionary.



A mechanism hidden inside rings and bracelets, in fact, solves the problems of tailoring and comfort. Adaptable and comfortable rings and bracelets, in Sum. But also precious: a jewel that, now, are enjoying success. The response from the public was, in fact, very positive and convinced Picchiotti to expand (it should be said) the line with many new pieces. Combinations of precious stones, designs, cuts and mixes also with elements in white ceramic or black onyx, white or green mother-of-pearl, turquoise or coral. The same collection has also been joined by high jewelery cocktail rings: fancy diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires mounted on rings that are not only exceptional but also comfortable.

