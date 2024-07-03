In Paris during the week dedicated to haute couture, the jewels of the new De Beers collection, Forces of Nature, were also shown. It is a high jewelry collection that has a double link with Africa. The first is that of the Maison itself, which is synonymous with diamonds, which the company extracts from the deposits in southern Africa. The other connection is that of the exuberant nature found in that part of the world. For this reason the collection is divided into eight sets of 58 pieces, each dedicated to an animal that lives in Africa: buffalo, giraffe, zebra, elephant, kudu, leopard, rhinoceros and lion. Also because De Beers is a partner of a program, Moving Giants, for the protection of wildlife.



The animals represented in the De Beers high jewelery collection are thus transformed into cocktail rings, earrings, necklaces, cufflinks, brooches and hair bands. One example is the brushed titanium chevalier ring with a 2.01-carat dark yellow-green-brown pear-shaped diamond set in a white gold setting. The Fortitude set, however, is dedicated to the rhinoceros: in this case brushed titanium is used to imitate the armor of the rhinoceros, while pear-cut diamonds are inspired by the pachyderm’s horn.



The lion that inspired the Protection set could not be missing, with the pieces made with golden beads that recall the mane of the king of the savannah. The headband of this set is an elaboration of a tiara, with a removable brooch representing a lion’s head. The Tenderness set is instead dedicated to elephants, with jewels that resemble two intertwined trunks. The animals’ colorful coat is rendered by sets like Dignity, which is inspired by giraffes and is made with brown rough diamonds, while the Individuality set is inspired by zebras and their black and white stripes.

