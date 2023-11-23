I cassetti con i gioielli all'interno della boutique
Messika opens a surprising new boutique

Messika has inaugurated a new location on rue de la Paix, in Paris, near Place Vendôme. The new store follows ten years after the opening of its single-brand boutique on rue Saint-Honoré. The high jewelery Maison has chosen, in harmony with the innovative style of its jewels, for a modern environment, different from the muffled rooms of traditional boutiques.

Our presence in this prestigious area of Paris, so emblematic of international jewellery, represents a milestone for our Maison and also a recognition of our expertise. I wanted to imagine a welcoming boutique where everyone could see our jewels and recognize the vision that makes all this possible. Above all, I wanted us to strengthen the close relationship with our customers by creating a space that was not intimidating, a warmer and more intimate environment.
Valerie Messika, founder and artistic director

The Messika boutique was created with the consultancy of the Bureau Betak design studio, which contributed to creating a space different from that of the traditional Maisons in the area. The shop is on two levels, completely surrounded by metal, with drawers that customers can open freely, to discover and interact directly with the jewels. The boutique also highlights Messika’s expertise in diamonds, the stones that are at the heart of the collections, such as the line of fine jewelry for special occasions entitled (E)motion. Another emblematic element of the space is the spiral staircase in the center of the boutique which leads to the private lounge located on the upper floor.
