New pieces of high jewelry signed by the Maison Pasquale Bruni. The jewels were presented in Paris during the haute couture week and are part of the Heart to Earth collection, which debuted last September. These are jewels that complete the series, described as the representation of a vital path that connects soul, heart and earth, in the always fervent poetics of the creative director Eugenia Bruni. Even those with a lesser spiritual sensitivity, in any case, recognize in the collection the beauty of the virtuous craftsmanship of the Valenza Maison.



The new jewels of the Heart to Earth collection also offer a selection of gems following the highest and most stringent quality criteria. On the other hand, the process is followed with passion by the creator herself. Necklaces, earrings and rings that are added in Heart to Earth always feature riviera diamonds, which follow the shape of the jewel and which join with the emerald from Zambia, the ruby ​​from Mozambique and the royal blue of the sapphire from Madacascar or Sri Lanka . All the gems also have an ethical provenance, as well as being the result of the creative inspiration of Pasquale Bruni.



The collection presented in the French capital also represents an important step for the brand, which has decided to embark on a new path of increasingly higher positioning.

