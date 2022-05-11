









The moon, eternal inspirer of painters, poets and jewelers. The opalescent satellite of the Earth is now honored by Pasquale Bruni, through an extension of the Petit Joli collection. In fact, the Joli Bouquet Lunaire line is inspired by the Moon, which uses adularia, also called white moonstone, which is present in nature and combined with onyx, the black stone par excellence, which perhaps can represent black space. surrounding the lunar craters. In any case, the jewels are not dedicated to astronomers, but to women who love soft colors. A choice, among other things, that seems particularly smart, given that the color nuance of Joli Bouquet Lunaire can be considered neutral and is easily combined with any shade chosen for the clothes.



The absolute novelty of the collection is the bouquet ring that can be worn on three fingers, but also as a bouquet on one finger. Like the other jewels, it is made of rose gold and gray and white moonstone combined with onyx. Then there are bracelets, pendants and a various representation of earrings, also in the double row pendant version.