The modern antiquity of Loren Nicole’s jewels











If this earrings by Loren Nicole, which you see on this page, remind you of something, you are not wrong. You have probably seen similar ones in an archaeological museum. Loren N. Teetelli, in fact, founded her Loren Nicole brand in 2016, but graduated in History of Art and Anthropology from the University of Vermont in 2012. She then continued her field research in Peru and Mexico, studying the pre-Columbian cultures. In her years after college, Loren worked as a conservator in the Anthropology department of the American Museum of Natural History (New York) and later at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) in Art of Africa, Oceania and the Department of the Americas. That’s where her style also comes from.



These earrings, for example, are made of 22 carat yellow gold with the granulation technique. It is an ancient method that is believed to have originated from the Sumerian peoples over 5000 years ago, in the area where Iraq is now located. The granulation consists in applying microscopic spheres of gold on another gold surface.



When working in New York, the designer began to attend ancient metalworking courses to better understand the materials she was preserving. Although she has never followed a formal training for jewelers, she has had the good fortune to integrate her self-learning through seminars with many masters of highly specialized techniques, now little practiced. Her jewels highlight ancient techniques and aesthetics and drawing inspiration from the art and mythologies of antiquity. And there is nothing more modern than what has passed.















